House Headlines Stewart Promotion

For the Sept. 12 launch of its second season, NBC Universal-distributed talker The Martha Stewart Show is hoping to drive viewership with a watch and win contest for a new house.

The Stewart-designed KB Home, pegged at $400,000 , will be located in Cary, N.C., host of a community of homes designed by Stewart in a joint venture with the builder. Three Chevy suburbans will also be up for grabs.

Viewers of the syndicated show will have to watch Sept. 12-Oct. 6 for clues to a KB Home Key hidden in a photo of a room on the marthastewart.com Web site.

Stewart is cleared in 95% of the country for its second season. In the May sweep, Martha Averaged a 1.5 household rating.