House Eyes Future of Video
The House Telecommunications Subcommittee is looking to bone up on the future of video.
The committee, headed by Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has set an all-star the witness list for a Thursday hearing on that subject.
No bill is involved. Instead it is the latest in a number of oversight hearings planned so that if legislation is introduced down the line, the legislators will have a better base of knowledge.
Slated to testify are Mark Cuban of HDnet; Chad Hurley of YouTube; Tom Rogers of Tivo; Blake of Sling Media; Phil Rosenthal, executive producer of Everybody Loves Raymond (representing the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America West); Benjamin Pyne of Disney/ESPN; and Gina Lombardi of Qualcomm's MediaFLO wireless video service.
