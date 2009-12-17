House Extends Satellite License for 60 Days

The House has punted on the satellite bill until January. A

60-day extension of the satellite distant signal license was included in the

Department of Defense reauthorization bill that passed Dec. 16 in the House

(the vote was 395-34).

The license allows satellite operators to deliver distant

network affiliated TV station signals to viewers who cannot get a viewable

signal of their local affiliate. It would have expired Dec. 31 without the

extension after a reauthorization bill failed to gain consensus.

That gives legislators until March 1 to come up with a standalone

bill, if the Senate follows suit and passes the Defense bill. It is on the

calendar for Dec. 17.

That also means the cable industry will have to wait until

then to get relief from paying a copyright fee for so-called phantom signals

that their customers don't receive. That had been fixed in the standalone House

bill and Senate versions.

The standalone bill was blocked in the Senate, according to

sources, by at least one senator unhappy with the deal letting DISH back into

the distant-network signal business in exchange for delivering local TV

stations in all 210 markets.

The House is now in recess until Jan. 12, with the Senate trying

to wrap up its legislative session as well.