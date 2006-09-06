House Crushes Competition

Fox's sesaon debut of medical drama, House, crushed the competition at 8-9 in Nielsen overnight numbers for the key 18-49 demo, including non-repeats from CBS (Big Brother) and NBC (Fear Factor).

The show averaged a 7.1 rating/20 share at 8-9, compared to a 3.6/10 for Big Brother and a 1.7/5 for the flagging Fear Factor.

For the night, Fox won handily with a .9/16, getting strong numbers for the debut of drama Standoff as well (4.7/12).

CBS was second with a 3.1/8. It's top show was Rock Star: Supernova with a 3.8/10.

It was a tight race for third between ABC and NBC, with the former winning by a tenth of a rating point with a 2.3/6 for four repeats of sitcom According to Jim topped by news mag Primetime at 10 p.m.

NBC drew a 2.2/6 for Fear Factor, followed by repeats of Law & Order (CI and SVU).

The WB averaged a .6/2, but at least in the chart we get, UPN was absent due to the launch of My NetworkTV Tuesday night, which many former UPN stations are transitioning to.