House Committee Slates Hearing on Spectrum Bills

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has slated a hearing on bills with implications for the FCC's push to reclaim spectrum for wireless use.



The hearing, set for Dec. 15 at 9:30, will vet a pair of bills, HR 3125, the Radio Spectrum Inventory Act, and HR 3019, the Spectrum Relocation Improvement Act of 2009.



The first would require the FCC and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration to coordinate on a database identifying who is using what spectrum and how efficiently. The bill covers both commercial users, which the FCC oversees, and government spectrum, which NTIA oversees.



The second bill similarly asks for an inventory from just NTIA to help identify goverment spectrum that can be reallocated.



Both are driven, in part, by the drumbeat for more spectrum for wireless broadband.

