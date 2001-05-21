House committee mulls anti-telco dereg bills

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday holds an afternoon hearing on a pair of bills introduced by Reps. John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Chris Cannon (R-Utah).

Those bills are meant to take the teeth out of a bill sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.) that would allow incumbent phone companies to roll out unregulated fiber networks and offer long-distance data services over them.

Witnesses at Tuesday's hearing include Terry Harvill, a commissioner with the Illinois Commerce Commission in Chicago, Ill.; Bill Barr, executive vice president for Verizon in Washington, D.C.; Jeff Blumenfeld, partner at the Washington, D.C., law firm of Blumenfeld & Cohen; and John Malone, president of the Eastern Management Group in Bedminster, N.J. - Paige Albiniak