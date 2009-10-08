House Committee Extends PSIC Grant Program

The House Communications Subcommittee voted unanimously Thursday to extend the Public Safety Interoperable Communications grant program administered by NTIA and the Department of Homeland Security for another two years.



The program is funded with money from the auction of 700 mhz TV spectrum reclaimed from the DTV transition.



That came after the Department of Commerce inspector's general assessment of the program concluded that the initial time frame did not allow states to take "full advantage" of the program funds.



The initial deadline for handing out the $1 billion in funds was December 2010. Most of the money has been handed out to programs in all 50 states.