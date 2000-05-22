The House Commerce Committee last week approved legislation restricting the FCCs ability to set standards for religious broadcasters seeking to operate on non-commercial licenses.
The panel also approved an amendment by Rep. Michael Oxley (R-Ohio) requiring public broadcasters to undergo an audit every two years to demonstrate compliance with donor-privacy requirements.
