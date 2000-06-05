House Commerce Committee Chairman Tom Bliley is calling for a criminal investigation after Justice Department investigators uncovered a memo describing a proposed strategy for Vice President Al Gore to help a longtime friend and Democratic fund-raiser obt
House Commerce Committee Chairman Tom Bliley is calling for a criminal investigation after Justice Department investigators uncovered a memo describing a proposed strategy for Vice President Al Gore to help a longtime friend and Democratic fund-raiser obtain a $400 million federal contract for the FCC's new headquarters. The document's origin is unknown, and Gore says he knows nothing about it. He also says he never intervened.
