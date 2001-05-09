House close to long-distance Web dereg

At deadline House Energy and Commerce Committee was on track to pass the bill deregulating incumbent phone companies so that they could offer high-speed internet services over long-distances. The committee was in its seventh hour of debate over the bill, sponsored by Reps. Bil Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.), after being delayed when House police evacuated the Rayburn Building due to a small fire in the third-floor office of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.). - Paige Albiniak