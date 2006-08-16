House Beats Rock Stars, Pretty Teens

House reruns on Fox ruled Tuesday night, despite the fact that they went against first-run programming on CBS and NBC. Dr. House and Co. gave Fox a No. 1 finish with a 3.1 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo.

Its closest competitor was CBS, with a 2.7/8 finish. The Eye network actually beat Fox in the 8-9 time slot; its Big Brother nabbed a 3.1/10 in the demo, with House at a 2.6/9. But from 9-10, House hammered CBS’ Rock Star Supernova, scoring a 3.7/10 to Supernova’s 3.0/8.

Coming in at No. 3: NBC with a 2.0/6 for two hours of Miss Teen USA and a Law & Order:SVU rerun (which beat the teen competition, 2.6/7 to 1.7/5).

The last of the Big Four: ABC, with a 1.9/6 for Jim reruns and Primetime.

And if The WB and the UPN had already merged to form The CW, it would have posted an 0.6/2.