House backs Radio Free Afghanistan

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed 405-2 a measure that

would create "Radio Free Afghanistan," a radio broadcast service to be run by

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The measure authorizes the government to spend $27

million on the new service, $10 million of which will be needed to move

transmitters into place.

The new service would broadcast into Afghanistan 12 hours a day, spending six hours in Pashto and six in Dari, the country's two main languages.

The U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to get news and pro-American propaganda into Afghanistan, while waging a war against the country's Taliban government.

No similar effort exists in the Senate and the Bush Administration has not said it supports such a service.

- Paige Albiniak