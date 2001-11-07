House backs Radio Free Afghanistan
The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed 405-2 a measure that
would create "Radio Free Afghanistan," a radio broadcast service to be run by
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
The measure authorizes the government to spend $27
million on the new service, $10 million of which will be needed to move
transmitters into place.
The new service would broadcast into Afghanistan 12 hours a day, spending six hours in Pashto and six in Dari, the country's two main languages.
The U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to get news and pro-American propaganda into Afghanistan, while waging a war against the country's Taliban government.
No similar effort exists in the Senate and the Bush Administration has not said it supports such a service.
- Paige Albiniak
