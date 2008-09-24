House Approves NTIA, FCC Funding

The House Wednesday passed a continuing resolution to keep funding the government while it is away getting itself re-elected, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and other sources.

The bill included an extra $20 million to administer digital-TV-to-analog converter-box-subsidy coupons, as well as an additional $20 million to the Federal Communications Commission for DTV education.

Both the FCC and NTIA asked for the extra money, with FCC chairman Kevin Martin saying this week that the commission would need at least that much for DTV-outreach efforts.

The NTIA only asked for $7 million but said it might need to come back for more. The NTIA is not asking for additional money -- only that some of the $1.5 billion in funding for the coupon program be redirected from coupons to administrative funding, given that one-half of the coupons are going unredeemed. That means more coupons can be sent out, which may be needed if there is an expected surge toward the deadline for pulling the plug on analog TV.