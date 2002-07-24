House `alcopop' ad critics look for support

House members and vocal alcohol ad critics Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and Lucille

Roybal-Allard (D.-Calif.) plan to ask the Energy and Commerce Committee to

hold hearings on alcohol advertising.

Looking to drum up support among colleagues, Roybal-Allard, Mothers Against

Drunk Driving and the Center for Science in the Public Interest hosted a

briefing for congressional staffers yesterday. Wolf couldn't attend, but he was

co-host anyway.

The briefing, which included airing ads for Coors Brewing Co. and Smirnoff Ice, was

intended to encourage staffers to pitch their bosses on signing a letter to

Energy and Commerce calling for the hearings.

The letter is expected to be circulated in the next couple of weeks.

The committee was under pressure from these same groups to hold hearings

earlier in the year, when NBC was planning to break the unwritten code against

network liquor ads.

That pressure let up in March when NBC put a cork in those plans after

entreaties from members of Congress, including Energy and Commerce chairman

Billy Tauzin (R-La.).

The briefing followed MADD's call for hearings Tuesday, which itself

followed the CSPI's release a couple of weeks ago of a study of ads for so-called

alcopops that suggested that they were enticing teens.

MADD wants tighter controls on all alcohol advertising and a quid pro quo of

public-safety messages to run with the campaigns that do air.

Because of ads for the "malternatives," MADD said, "Teens are being bombarded

with sexy product ads glamorizing drinking."