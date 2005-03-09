House Is Afire for Fox

A repeat of Fox's hit drama, House, handily beat the second outing of CBS' latest installment of Amazing Race. House was the second-highest-rated show of the night behind American Idol in the key 18-49 demo in Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

Idol delivered a boatload of viewers to the show, but House is rating better than cliffhanger 24 on Monday nights, which also has Idol as its lead-in.



Idol dominated Tuesday night, of course, with an 11.6 rating/29 share at 8-9, up from the 11/29 it averaged last Tuesday.

Fox won the night in 18-49's with a 9.1/22, more than second-place ABC and third-place CBS put together.

ABC averaged a 3.8/10 on the night. Its top show was the debut of the new Stephen Bochco drama Blind Justice in the old Stephen Bochco drama NYPD Blue's 10 p.m. time period. Blind Justice averaged a 4.5/12, a vast improvement over Blue with the exception of last week's finale. It will take a few weeks to see whether the bump was just sampling to the new show.

CBS recorded a 3.5/9 to edge out NBC. CBS' top performer was Amazing Race at a 4.8/11, good enough for third place on the night in 18-49s.

NBC was in fourth with a 3.4/8. It's best performance of the night came from Law & Order: SVU, with a 5.8/15, not enough to overcome the 1.6/4 for back to back Will & Grace repeats at 8, with NBC essentially conceding that time period to Idol without putting up much of a fight.

Netlet The WB was extremely competitive at 8, if not with Idol, then with everyone else, averaging a 2.3/6 for a new Gilmore Girls to beat both UPN and NBC handily in the hour. The WB averaged a 1.7/4 for the night after a less than stellar 1.1/3 from Starlet at 9.

UPN was sixth with a .9/2 for an all-repeat night of All of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.

