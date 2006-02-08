House Afire

Fox drama House set a personal record and tied a network record share for a show leading out of American Idol, averaging a whopping 8.8 rating/20 share Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

How big was House's 9 p.m. win? It's rating beat its nearest competitor in the 18-49 demo--Scrubs on NBC and Criminal Minds on CBS (both a 3.5)--by 151%,

Fox won the night easily with a 10.8/26 in the demo as Idol continued to improve on its last-year's performance with a 12.8/32, up 13% in 18-49's, according to Fox.

A distant second at a 3.5/9 was NBC, whose top show was Law & Order: SVU, with a 5.4/14 at 10. NBC's average was hurt by a dismal performance by Fear Factor against Idol, which averaged a sixth-place 1.6/4 and was beaten by everyone except UPN.

CBS was third with a 3.2/8, powered by a 3.6/9 for NCIS up against American Idol.

ABC was fourth with a 2.8/7 in the demo. Its top show was Boston Legal, with a 3.4/9 at 10 p.m. to finish second behind Law & Order.

The WB was fifth with a 2.1/5, thanks to Gilmore Girls, which came in fourth at 8-9.

Univision was sixth at a 1.8, and UPN was a distant seventh, averaging a .7/2 for all four of its half-hours, including for the debut of hour reality show, Get This Party Started, which apparently nobody did.