House Afire

In the Nielsen Media Research overnight prime-time ratings, Fox's American Idol beat all of the other networks combined from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday in the key 18-49 demo, and would likely have still won the time period with Pax TV and a couple of small cable nets thrown in.

Idol scored an 11.0 rating/29 share in the demo, compared to a 9.4/26 for CBSNBCABCUPNWB. Two of those--NBC and WB--ran repeats, but the rest sacrificed new episodes to the singing juggernaut.

Fox won the night with a 9.1/23 in 18-49's, again getting a strong performance from a new episode of drama, House (7.2/18), at 9 p.m.. House beat all comers, and all of them new episodes, to win the time period handily (Amazing Race was second with a 5.2/13) with its best ratings to date and a whopping 64% above its season-to-date average.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.8/12, thanks to a two-hour Race, which won the time period at 10 p.m., with a 5.7/15.

NBC was third with a 3.2/8. Its top show was Law & Order: SVU, which averaged a 5.5/15 at 10. Bringing down that average, though, was its concession of the 8 p.m. time period of Idol, with the Peacock only pulling a 1.5/4 for repeats of Will & Grace and Scrubs.

ABC averaged a 2.9/7 on the night. It's top show was According to Jim at 9 (3.8/9), while drama Blind Justice could only muster a 2.6/7, down dramatically from the 4.5/12 it pulled for its March 8 debut.

The WB (1.0/3) edged out UPN (.9/2) for fifth.

