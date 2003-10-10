Hotels Aren’t Just for Grown-Ups Anymore
Nickelodeon and Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts are teaming up to develop a Nick-themed hotel in Orlando, Fla.
The Nickelodeon Family Suites is slated to open early in 2005.
Holiday Inn will adapt an existing 800-room all-suites hotel using Nickelodeon’s branding and characters. Kids will get their own Nick-decorated bedrooms, with TVs and video-console systems. Two pools will be equipped with waterslides and flumes.
Holiday Inn is budgeting $20 million for the remodeling.
