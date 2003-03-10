Accounts

Account turnovers topped $600 million in media billings during February, up from $410 million in February of 2002, according to MediaAnalysisPlus. Twelve accounts shifted last month, vs. 17 a year ago. The largest single change, MAP reported, involved Bank of America's shifting $170 million in assignments to Deutsch

and co-owned Magna Global USA

from Publicis Groupe's Starcom

and Bozell.

Nextel Communications

has narrowed its $150 million account review to four agencies: incumbent Mullen, under the Interpublic Group of Cos.

umbrella; Havas's Arnold Worldwide; Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett Co.; and Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day.

DuPont's account review, valued at $70 million will involve a total of nine agencies—all but one under a major holding company: BBDO Worldwide; DDB Worldwide; Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide; McCann-Erickson Worldwide; Fallon Worldwide; Saatchi & Saatch; Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide; and Y&R Advertising. All are based in New York except Fallon, located in Minneapolis.

On-Line Marketing

In what's being billed by Internet service provider Yahoo! Inc.

as the largest dollar commitment that USA Network

has made so far to the ISP—indeed, to any Internet company—USA will promote more than a half dozen upcoming prime time programs across Yahoo's various entertainment pages, starting this week and running into September.

AAAA's News

The American Association of Advertising Agencies

announced Wednesday at its annual Media Conference in New Orleans the formation of two new media committees focused on multicultural and interactive media. AAAA's Multicultural Media Committee will be chaired by Laura Marella, VP of media research at Casanova Pendril Publicidad; the ITV Committee will be chaired by Foote, Cone & Belding

President Mark McLaughlin.

Auto Connection

Superstation WGN

is opening a Detroit sales office. Bill Shaw, president/GM of the cable net, said it is important to get a face in front of that "close-knit" ad community. That face will be a familiar one, belonging to Greg Fletcher, who had been VP of sales for Interep

in Detroit.

Movers and Shakers

Ken Kaess, CEO of DDB Worldwide, and Ron Berger, CEO of Euro RSCG MVBMS Partners, were nominated to serve as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, of the American Association of Advertising Agencies, New York, for 2003-04. Officer nominations will be voted on by the AAAA membership on April 9.

Scott Neslund, formerly managing director, SMG Canada, was named president of StarLink, Chicago. Both are Starcom MediaVest Group operations.