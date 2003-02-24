Campaigns

Campbell Soup

this summer will back younger-skewing soups with a $50 million-plus multipronged campaign, themed "Mm Mm! Good! To Go!." Soup at Hand, its microwaveable, single-serving line, will expand its soup offerings, and Chunky and Select brands will add smaller, portable versions that are also microwaveable. Omnicom Group's BBDO Worldwide, New York, has the Soup at Hand and Select brands; WPP Group's Y&R Advertising, also New York, handles the Chunky and overall "Good! To Go" campaign.

Cisco Systems

broke a new broadcast campaign during 24 on Fox

last week. The effort marks the tech firm's return to advertising after a three-year absence. Themed "This is the power of the network. Now," the campaign is budgeted at $150 million-plus. WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, Los Angeles, is the agency.

Bank of America

began running a new broadcast and cable network campaign, its theme "Higher Standards" replacing "Embracing Ingenuity." Overall campaign budget is estimated at $100 million. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Bozell—about to join other veteran ad-agency names in the dustbin of history—handled the creative. Bank of America recently chose IPG's Deutsch

replace Bozell on creative.

L'Oreal USA's Drakkar Noir men's cologne has broken its first TV campaign in almost a decade, featuring auto racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Inspired by L'Oreal's print ad last year, the spot debuted via Publicis, appropriately enough, on the Speed Channel. The marketer plans "four to six flights" for this year. Besides the ongoing print campaign, L'Oreal said, department stores will support the campaign with local/regional TV buys. In addition, L'Oreal said, Earnhardt will do public appearances with a show car at various retailers in 25 key markets this year.

Accounts

Nikon

has named Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide, New York, to handle its estimated $17 million-plus account. The camera marketer, whose review went from six agencies to three in mid January, had also mulled Interpublic's Bozell

and Havas's Arnold Worldwide

as finalists. The previous agency, Publicis's Fallon Worldwide, Minneapolis, was dropped last fall.

Wyeth

has assigned its FluMist account to Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, New York. The flu vaccine is expected to get $40 million in ad support. The drug marketer reportedly also considered two Interpublic Group of Cos.

agencies as finalists.

CAB Shortens CEO Search List

Gerry Byrne

may be a frontrunner on the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's CEO search for a successor to Joe Ostrow, who steps down in about five weeks. Bill Simon, managing director of global media and entertainment practice at Korn/Ferry International, Los Angeles, would not confirm names but said that he has narrowed the prospects "down to a shorter list of a few candidates." The new CAB CEO could be named in early March, he indicated. Asked about speculation on Byrne, he said, "There is no finalist, no choice at the moment."

Byrne left Variety

—like BROADCASTING & CABLE, published by Reed Business Information—as publisher in 2000 to become CEO at Stagebill Media, later acquired by Playbill. He previously was startup publisher at Crain Communications' Electronic Media and Crain's New York Business

and earlier international sales director at Crain's Advertising Age.

Animé Addition at WB

Kids' WB

is adding ShoPro Entertainment's animé

hit Megaman: NT Warrior, to its Saturday-morning lineup this summer. "In line with our year-round launch strategy, Megaman: NT Warrior

will make a great addition to our top-rated schedule," said John Hardman, SVP of Kids' WB. Megaman: NT Warrior, which is a working title, is based on a popular comic-book series and is set in the future during a cyber-revolution. ShoPro also brought the once wildly popular Pokémon to Kids' WB.

Warner Taps Cartoon Net Toy Licensee

Warner Bros. Consumer Products & Equity Marketing Inc.

announced that Equity Marketing Inc., as the master toy licensee for Cartoon Network's Powerpuff Girls and Samurai Jack, would unveil new spinoff toys at last week's American International Toy Fair in New York. Besides that multiyear deal, Equity Marketing also is master toy licensee for Cartoon's Scooby-Doo property.