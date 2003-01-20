Tribune To Sell DIC's Barter Advertising

Program distributor Tribune Entertainment

has signed a deal with kid's-programming producer and syndicator Dic Entertainment

to sell the barter ad time in DIC shows slated to air starting in the fall. Tribune will also handle back-room operational services, including contract administration and research services. Tribune sells ad time for several third-party distributors, including the Hearst Entertainment

library, Universal Worldwide Television, October Moon, Telco Productions

and FremantleMedia North America.

Online Drug Wars

NBC

has taken to the Internet to market its new mid-season series Kingpin, about the trials and tribulations of a family that heads a Mexican drug cartel and dubbed NBC's answer to HBO's The Sopranos. At the Web site IFilm.com., viewers can get an eight-minute sneak peek at the series, set to debut on NBC Sunday, Feb. 2. Ifilm Corp.

provides online advertising and marketing services to the movie industry and, with Kingpin, is branching out to TV as well. "Kingpin

in one of the most daring and cutting-edge dramas to air on broadcast television, and we want to take advantage of new and different marketing opportunities in order to get the widest possible tune-in for the series," said John Miller

and Vince Manze, co-presidents, The NBC Agency.

Account Action

Aventis Pharmaceuticals

has awarded its $100 million account for its diabetes drug Lantus to Havas's Euro RSCG. Last month, Aventis trimmed the finalists to Euro RSCG, Healthy Grey

(unit of Grey Global) and WPP Group's Y&R Advertising. Each agency competed in conjunction with sister shops handling media buying.

The $50 million-plus Electrolux

global account appears headed to Interpublic's Lowe & Partners Worldwide

following an account review that began last fall. The Swedish home-appliance maker had narrowed the list to three, including incumbent Grey

and WPP.

Edison, N.J.-based Vonage DigitalVoice, a growing provider of phone service over broadband, will launch its first direct-response TV advertising campaign beginning Jan. 27. The campaign is being handled by Encino, Calif.-based Inter/Media Advertising, which beat out R.J. Palmer, A. Eicoff, Horizon Media

and NexGen Media

for the business. Under the campaign, 30- and 60-spots will air on network TV, national cable, syndicated programming and local stations.

Scripps Networks'HGTV

has given its $10 million-plus ad account to Doner

of Southfield, Mich. Doner won out over Marc USA, Chicago, and Fitzgerald & Co., Atlanta. Doner replaces Lewis Communications, Birmingham, Ala.

Movers and Shakers

Bill Simon

at Korn/Ferry International, the Los Angeles-based head hunter, said last week that its search for a successor to Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau

chief Joe Ostrow

could take another "six to eight weeks." The process was interrupted by the holidays, but résumés are being reviewed, and interviews have been conducted with a number of prospects, said Simon, managing director of Korn/Ferry's global media and entertainment practice.

Sold Out

Last year's five "gold sponsors" have renewed for the seventh annual Winter X Games on ESPN, ESPN 2

and ABC: Mountain Dew, Taco Bell, Right Guard Xtreme Sport, Jeep

and Motorola. Several associate sponsors are also on board: Levi's, Verizon Wireless, Twentieth Century Fox

and Lorillard Tobacco's Youth Smoking Prevention Program.

On Broadway

Omnicom Group

has acquired Serino Coyne, an ad agency that specializes in ad campaigns for Broadway shows. Coyne currently handles such Broadway hits as Mamma Mia

and The Lion King.