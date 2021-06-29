Hot Dog Eating Contest To Air Live July 4 on ESPN

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will appear July 4 on ESPN

Get your mustard ready because ESPN will cover the traditional Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest live on July 4.

Viewers relish the annual event and the network has covered the stomach-challenging competition for 18 consecutive years. Champion Joey Chestnut will be competing for a record 14th title in 15 years.

The women’s championship will appear at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the men’s competition at noon on ESPN. A Chestnut-cam will be available on ESPN3 as he attempts to break his record of consuming 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Mike Golic Jr. will do play by play, with analysis from Richard Shea of Major League Eating. Reporter Jason Fitz will also be on hand. Seven-time women's champion Miki Sudo will join Golic and Shea in the booth for the women’s competition.

“The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” episode of ESPN’s 30 for 30, exploring the rivalry between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will air Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.