Hosts of CBS' 'The Talk' to Emcee Daytime Emmys

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond -- hosts of CBS’ daytime talker, The Talk -- will emcee the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys when the show airs on CBS on Friday, June 26, CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) said Thursday.

The awards show, which will be produced with participants in remote locations, is returning to broadcast TV for the first time since 2011 and to TV in general for the first time since 2015, when it aired on ViacomCBS-owned Pop TV.

Underwood has been hosting the show with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez since 2016.

The Daytime Emmys honor shows that air in daytime and other dayparts and come from broadcast networks, streaming services and syndication. The show is being produced this year by NATAS’ Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich and ATI’s David McKenzie.

The Daytime Emmys broadcast will concurrently be live-streamed on CBS All Access and then be available to watch on demand for 30 days afterwards on CBS.com, CBS All Access and on the CBS app.