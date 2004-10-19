The Host Is Out There

TheX-Files’ David Duchovny will be the latest unofficial try-out for host of CBS’ Late Late Show.

Duchovny will join the burgeoning ranks of entertainers and media personalities who have guest-hosted CBS' currently host-less Late Late Show. Duchovny, who played special agent Fox Mulder on the Fox series, will host the program Oct. 20.

Longtime host Craig Kilborn left Late Late in late, late August (the 27th). Other guest hosts this week include sportscaster Ahmad Rashad Oct. 21 and sports talk radio host Jim Rome Oct. 22.

