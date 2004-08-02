Horvitz Tops Emmys

Louis Horvitz will direct the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, his 11th year backstage.

"Lou and I have formed a great relationship through our many years of collaboration on the Emmy Awards telecast that translates on screen for an entertaining and flawless show," said Don Mischer, the show's executive producer.

Horvitz also has directed the Academy Awards eight times, the People's Choice Awards 13 times and won three Emmys himself.

The Emmys will air on ABC Sunday, Sept. 19, originating from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.