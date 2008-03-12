The HorseTV Channel to Ride Again

The HorseTV Channel is trying to saddle up once again.

The channel, about all things equestrian, left the starting gate in 2005 but went off the air last year after it failed to raise a second round of financing.

According to financier Bernie Uechtritz, he assembled an investment group to buy the channel's assets and will try to restart it from a new base of operations in Dallas.

"Previous struggles by the HorseTV Media Group Inc. had nothing to do with the concept or the subject matter," Uechtritz said. "It was an untimely combination of second-round financing conditions, complicated and frustrated by some complex shareholding and executive-management issues."

He pointed out that the channel had carriage deals in place when it folded.