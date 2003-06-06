HorseRacing TV signs carriage deals

HorseRacing TV, a digital network offering horse races for up to 15 hours per

day, has inked new carriage deals for 64,000 new subscribers.

HorseRacing TV will launch on three National Cable Television Cooperative

systems -- Armstrong Group of Cos., Clear Vue Cable in Ohio and C&N Cable in Georgia.

The network is also expanding its carriage deal with Cox Communications Inc. to launch on its

Gainesville and Ocala, Fla., systems.

HorseRacing TV is already available in Cox's San Diego and Orange County,

Calif., systems.

The new deals bring distribution to 1.25 million homes since the network's

January launch.