Horror Movie ‘The Sonata’ on Crackle Aug. 1

Crackle will debut horror film The Sonata Aug. 1. The film stars Freya Tingley as Rose, a music virtuoso who inherits a Victorian mansion owned by her deceased father, played by Rutger Hauger, who died last summer. James Faulkner is also in the cast.

Crackle calls it “a moody and chilling film in the tradition of the classic haunted house genre.”

As Rose explores her estranged father’s home, she learns that being a famous conductor was not his only creative passion. “The home is filled with odd symbols, ciphers and clues which continually guide the beautiful young musician to a truth about her father far darker than anything she ever thought possible,” said Crackle.

Ad-supported streaming network Crackle is part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“Well-crafted stories like this are always welcomed by the Crackle audience,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “The Sonata combines the suspense of a thriller with the terror of classic horror to create a delicious cocktail of fright, that I know our fans will enjoy.”

The Sonata is distributed in North America by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus, which owns Crackle and Popcornflix.