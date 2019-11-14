Horowitz Joins Telestream as VP Sales Eastern USA

Telestream said it hired Diana Horowitz as VP sales for the eastern U.S.

Horowitz, who had been regional director of sales for media & entertainment at Tavant, will oversee Telestream’s business and customer relationships in the region.

“This year, Telestream has been active in the marketplace with new product launches, and the expansion of our customer reach and team with the addition of Tektronix Video. We need to make strategic additions to our sales leadership team to support this growth,” said Alistair Butler, chief sales officer at Telestream. “Diana exemplifies the kind of personality that will help drive Telestream forward. Her depth of experience in the media sector, and especially in advertising and post will contribute significantly to our team’s core strengths.”

Before Tavant, Horowitz was executive director of sales for IBM Watson Media, global client director for Comcast Technology Solutions and head of the digital advertising sales team in the Northwest for Scripps Networks Interactive’s Food Network and Cooking Channel.

She started her career in sales at the New York Times Co.

“I am thrilled to be joining Telestream at this incredibly exciting time of transformation in the media industry,” Horowitz said.

“The decisions that media companies make today will determine the future of their businesses – and redefine the industry - for decades to come,” she said. “Telestream is uniquely positioned for growth in this market, as both traditional and new media companies race to transform their operations and business models to distribute and monetize content seamlessly across screens and devices.”