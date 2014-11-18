Horowitz Exiting NBC News

Today general manager Jamie Horowitz is exiting NBC News, network news president Deborah Turness told Staffers late Monday.

Horowitz has only been in that post since September. "He's a talented producer and executive, but, together, he and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right fit," said Turness, who told staffers she would take a hand in overseeing the show while they look for a replacement for Horowitz.

"Because of the hard work of so many of you, and an anchor team that is hitting on all cylinders, the show has great momentum and is closing the ratings gap," said Turness in an email to staffers. "The exclusives keep coming and there is a great energy both on- and off-air, and in digital and social. My focus — as always — is to support this special brand and its amazing and dedicated staff, and to position it for continued success."

She said a replacement would be named in due course, and in the interim she would be working with Don Nash and Jen Brown to oversee the show.