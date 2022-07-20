Horizon Media Names Troy Scarlott Senior VP, Managing Director, Creative & Innovation Collective
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec had been with SmartBug Media
Horizon Media said it hired Troy Scarlott as senior VP, managing director, creative & innovation collective.
Most recently chief operating officer at SmartBug Media, Scarlott will help the agency execute strategically sound, innovative and inspired programs for clients.
“Troy’s award-winning portfolio has earned him the respect and admiration of professionals across the industry – agencies and clients alike. His perspective will be an invaluable aspect of our creative approach,” said Karen Hunt, president of Horizon’s Western Region. “With his energy, passion, and leadership, I look forward to working with him to expand Horizon’s reach and impact.”
Scarlott will report to Hunt.
Hunt has worked for top agencies including BBDO, J. Walter Thompson, iCrossing and Edelman and with clients in categories including automotive, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, entertainment, technology, quick service restaurants, beverage and financial services.
“Horizon Media has built a strong foundation of delivering business solutions for clients – beyond the traditional advertising and marketing KPIs,” said Scarlott. “The marketing landscape is always changing, and Horizon knows how important it is to stay in front of that change for clients by consistently delivering creative campaigns that engage audiences. I look forward to working with the leading talent here at Horizon Media to further develop our offerings and generate the best possible campaigns for our clients.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
