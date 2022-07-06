Horizon Media Launches Green Thread Unit To Work With Growing B2B Clients

Media buyer Horizon Media said it launched Green Thread, a new unit designed to help business-to-business clients grow revenue through data-driven strategies.

The agency also acquired Revenue Enablement Institute, an advisory and research firm that will supplement Great Thread’s capabilities.

Chris Hummel, who was managing director of The Revenue Enablement Institute, was named president of Green Thread. Before joining Green Thread, Hummel was CMO for companies that were Horizon clients.

Stephen Diorio, who was also a managing director of REI, will retain that post and report to Hummel.

“Horizon is continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients and of the changing media and marketing landscape, and now with Green Thread, we have a core capability that allows us to better serve a broader B2B client base with tailored offerings and capabilities,” said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media.

“With our previous expansions into e-commerce, analytics, content, technology, sports marketing, and experiential, among other areas, we have created an independent ecosystem that enables us to be a full marketing solutions partner with the capabilities and reach to help companies of all sizes deliver positive business outcomes,” said Hummel has been a Horizon client on three separate occasions – "so I am confident that his leadership, business acumen, global cultural fluency, and the world-class talent he brings to Green Thread will accelerate our clients’ businesses.”

Hummel and Diorio are the co-authors of the recently published book Revenue Operations: A New Way to Align Sales & Marketing, Monetize Data, and Ignite Growth.

“Green Thread fills a gaping hole in the solution support ecosystem for most enterprises by aligning sales, marketing, and service strategy and by helping establish an operational blueprint for connecting commercial business processes, enterprise data, and other company growth assets,” said Hummel. “B2B companies often have multiple consultancies, research institutes, and agencies simultaneously tasked with solving isolated go-to-market objectives. Unfortunately, that approach often fragments growth efforts into fragmented siloes. Green Thread will help marketing and sales leaders adjust to the realities of a more data-driven, capital-intensive growth strategy by aligning all stakeholders and connecting all company commercial assets, data, and business processes.” ■