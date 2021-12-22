Disney Names Horacio Gutierrez Secretary and General Counsel

The Walt Disney Co. said that it named Horacio Gutierrez as senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary, effective Feb. 1.

(Image credit: The Walt Disney Co.)

Guttierrez joins Disney from Spotify where he was head of global affairs and chief legal officer. He succeeds Alan Braverman, who in July announced plans to retire after more than two decades as Disney’s general counsel.

“Horacio is an incredibly skilled attorney and dynamic leader who comes to Disney with 35 years of legal experience in markets around the globe. Having spent more than two decades working for premier technology companies, he has an extensive understanding of the complex legal questions that come with technological disruption and rapid industry change,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. “Horacio is a key addition to my leadership team, and I look forward to working with him as he builds on Alan’s outstanding legacy leading our unparalleled legal organization.”

As secretary and general counsel, Gutierrez will serve as Disney‘s chief legal officer ofand act as a strategic adviser to executive leadership and the board of directors.

Before Spotify, Gutierrez was general counsel for Microsoft, which he joined in 1998.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead Disney’s global legal organization, to work with Bob Chapek and his leadership team, and to contribute to one of the most admired and beloved companies in the world as it builds on its many strengths and transforms for the future,” Gutierrez said. “It is a particular honor for me to succeed Alan Braverman, an iconic figure in the legal profession, who over the last two decades has built one of the largest and most admired legal departments in the world.” ■