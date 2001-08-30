Hope coming back from pneumonia bout

Bob Hope, hospitalized with a mild case of bacterial pneumonia, is recovering but won't be sent home until he can breathe easily without needing additional oxygen, according to press reports.

``He's responding well to therapy,'' Hope's physician, Dr. Lee Kagan, said Wednesday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, where the 98-year-old comedian was taken Sunday after he had trouble breathing at his Toluca Lake home.

Hopewas diagnosed with ``mild pneumonia,'' the first time he has had the illness. He was given oxygen and antibiotics, Kagan said.

Since arriving at the hospital, the comedian reportedly has been quiet, conversing with doctors some and communicating with hand gestures.