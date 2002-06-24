Hope for Adelstein FCC nomination

Trending

The logjam may be breaking on Democratic Federal Communications Commission nominee Jonathan Adelstein.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), for whom Adelstein
works, said his staff is in talks with the staff of Senate Minority Leader
Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and Daschle hopes an agreement can be reached "before
the end of next week."

Upset with Democrats for voting down his choice for a federal judgeship,
Charles Pickering, Lott has been blocking Adelstein's confirmation.

Sources said Adelstein recently has seemed more confident about getting the
fifth commissioner slot, but it all depends on whether Daschle and Lott can cut a
deal.