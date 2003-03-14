Hoosier next owner?

WBAK-TV Terre Haute, Ind., is being courted by at least three companies, one

of them already a station owner in the market.

General manager John Newcome said there are three offers on the table

for the long-troubled station, one from Nexstar Broadcasting Group INc., which already owns WTWO(TV)

there.

Nexstar officials had no comment, and the other interested companies were not

named.

Nexstar is already involved in several agreements combining stations in a

single market, ranging from duopolies to shared-service agreements with

other companies pioneered by the company.

The Bahakel Communications Ltd. station could qualify as a duopoly partner despite Federal Communications Commission-required

"voice" tests as a "failing" station based on audience share and financial

condition, although out-of-market buyers may be favored by the agency.

Nexstar has long been believed to be interested in the station, but past word

inside the market that a deal had been done proved premature.