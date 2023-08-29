Hoops Docuseries ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premieres on Prime Video Next Week

Docuseries One Shot: Overtime Elite, about a basketball league that offers standout players an alternative route to NBA stardom, debuts on Prime Video September 5. There are six episodes and all are available on premiere day.

Prime Video calls One Shot a “high-stakes, character-driven” series. It shared a trailer August 28.

Overtime Elite (OTE) is a new basketball league that gives young players a pathway to the NBA other than college. Based in Atlanta, there are eight teams around the country, featuring top high school players.

“One Shot: Overtime Elite explores the lives of OTE’s next generation of basketball stars from around the country, as they navigate through various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional basketball career,” said Prime Video. “This compelling series dives into what it truly takes to make it to the next level—the drive, the sacrifice, the perseverance, and the glory that makes it all worth it.”

The series highlights the journeys of twins Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, showcasing their rise in the league en route to the NBA draft. Amen was drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets this year, and Ausar went fifth, to the Detroit Pistons.

Series with basketball front and center, including Swagger on Apple TV Plus, Winning Time on HBO and The Crossover on Disney Plus, are increasingly popular. Unscripted ones include Showtime’s Wilt Chamberlain docuseries Goliath and Apple TV Plus’s Stephen Curry: Underrated.