Hooper Departs WFMY for Chamber Job

WFMY Greensboro President/General Manager Deborah Hooper is departing the Gannett station to be president of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. She starts Feb. 7.

Hooper has spent 25 years at the station, a news leader in DMA No. 47.

"We feel very fortunate to be able to welcome an accomplished new leader with proven dedication to Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad," said Pat Danahy, Greensboro Partnership president and CEO. "Deborah Hooper offers a deep understanding of the core mission of the Greensboro Partnership and its value in promoting our community in these difficult economic times and beyond. We searched for a dynamic individual who understands the business community, higher education, and government, as well as the unique position that the Chamber holds in the community, and Deborah possesses this depth of experience."

Hooper cited her passion for the community in the move. "I look forward to joining the talented, professional team at our Chamber," she said, "and contributing to the excellent work that improves the quality of life in Greensboro by promoting and advocating for a vibrant and diverse business community."