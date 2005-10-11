Hooligans, Dot Set for TV and 'Net

Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution picked up the US and Canadian television and Internet rights to Green Street Hooligans, from Odd Lot Entertainment, and Dot the I, from Summit Entertainment.

Green Street, currently in limited theatrical release, stars Elijah Wood as an expelled Harvard student who enters the world of soccer hooliganism in London. Dot the I, released in US theaters in Jan. 2003, stars Gael García Bernal (Y Tu Mama Tambien, The Motorcycle Diaries) as a man tied up in a love triangle in London.

Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution supplies programming to pay and basic cable networks.