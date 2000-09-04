Hookey to leave CIC

Megan Hookey, managing director of Cable in the Classroom, is leaving the organization Dec. 31. Hookey has been with Cable in the Classroom in Washington since June 1990, when she started as associate director. She became managing director in 1996.

Hookey has won NCTA's Vanguard Award for leadership and CTPAA's President's award.

The board of directors plans to begin looking for her replacement at the board of directors meeting in New York Sept. 19 and to complete the process before Hookey leaves at the end of the year.