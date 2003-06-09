Honoring Marketing Achievement

Promax&BDA, in conjunction with BROADCASTING & CABLE, last week at honored the leaders in the field of television promotion and marketing with the first-ever Brand Builder Awards at the organization's annual convention in Los Angeles.

The Brand Builder Award honors the people behind marketing achievements at television stations and cable networks.

Connected to the Brand Builder idea, Promax also presented The Television Century Award, recognizing top executives who work to build and maintain the strength of their brands, and The Studio Marketer Award, distinguishing promotion executives who have effectively promoted syndicated programming.

Jim Chabin, president and CEO of Promax, and Larry Oliver, vice president and group publisher of BROADCASTING & CABLE, handed the winners their awards. Below are some photos from the reception, which took place at the St. Regis Hotel on June 3.