Honolulu Newspaper Vet Takes Over Hawaii News Now
Honolulu
Advertiser editor
Mark Platte has been named news director for Hawaii News Now, the merged
newsroom representing Honolulu stations KGMB, KHNL and KFVE. Platte replaces
Chris Archer, who is leaving to join the consulting firm SmithGeiger.
He
starts at the TV newsroom May 10.
There's
a shared services agreement between MCG Capital Corporation's CBS outlet KGMB
and Raycom's KHNL-KFVE duopoly, which is affiliated with NBC and MyNetworkTV.
The three operate under the Hawaii News Now brand.
Speaking
of merged media properties, the Honolulu Advertiser and Honolulu Star-Bulletin
are in the process of melding into one newspaper called the Honolulu
Star-Advertiser.
Platte's
switch to television was previously reported in Pacific Business News and Honolulu Advertiser, among others.
He's
got loads of newspaper experience, including a decade at the Los Angeles Times
and other stints at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Miami Herald.
Platte's
lack of TV experience is not seen as a major issue by his new managers.
"Mark
Platte has a great understanding of how Hawaii works and an even greater love
for this place we call home," Hawaii News Now General Manager Rick Blangiardi
told the Advertiser.
