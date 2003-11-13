Honeymooners’ Carney Dies
Art Carney, 85, legendary TV and film actor, died Nov. 9 in Chester, Conn. Carney was best known as Ed Norton, the wise-cracking best friend of Jackie Gleason’s Ralph Kramden on TV’s The Honeymooners.
Carney also appeared in more than 20 movies, winning an Oscar for 1974’s Harry and Tonto. He also worked in radio serials and on Broadway.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Isaac, and three children Eileen, Bryan and Paul.
