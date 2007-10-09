Honda to Sponsor AMC’s ‘Hollywood Icon’ Block

Honda will sponsor AMC’s “Hollywood Icon” franchise for the month of October.

Hollywood Icon allows the network to showcase “one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors throughout the month via their movies, factoids, celebrity quotes and special vignettes about the star,” AMC said in a statement.

The Hollywood Icon for October is Al Pacino.

Under the sponsorship deal, Honda will receive tagged tune-ins prior to the first airing of the movies that premiere during the block, as well as image spots, brand product vignettes, billboards and a customized open touting the all-new Accord from Honda as the official presenting sponsor.