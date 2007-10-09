Honda to Sponsor AMC’s ‘Hollywood Icon’ Block
By B&C Staff
Honda will sponsor AMC’s “Hollywood Icon” franchise for the month of October.
Hollywood Icon allows the network to showcase “one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors throughout the month via their movies, factoids, celebrity quotes and special vignettes about the star,” AMC said in a statement.
The Hollywood Icon for October is Al Pacino.
Under the sponsorship deal, Honda will receive tagged tune-ins prior to the first airing of the movies that premiere during the block, as well as image spots, brand product vignettes, billboards and a customized open touting the all-new Accord from Honda as the official presenting sponsor.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.