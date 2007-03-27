Hometeam.com Names President
Steve Cohen, media consultant and former GM of KTVX Salt Lake City, has joined Hometeam.com Inc. as president.
Hometeam.com syndicates the weekly feel-good reality hour HomeTeam. The show, in its second season, helps deserving families buy and renovate an "unvervalued property" with the help of relatives and friends enlisted to give the home a makeover.
Cohen has been consulting on the show for the past year.
