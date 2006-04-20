HomeTeam Gets New Players

Litton Entertainment’s syndicated HomeTeam, which provides a chance at home ownership to those in need, has named Charles Segars and Bob Jones as executive producers, according to David Morgan, the company’s president/CEO.

Segars joins the show from his previous post as head of programming and network strategy for Fine Living Network. He was also VP of prime time specials at CBS. Segars is developing National Treasure II, the sequel to the theatrical, which he co-wrote and executive produced.

Jones’ 23 years of television experience includes network specials for Dreamworks Television, post-production for the talk show Montel and consulting on productions for Triage Entertainment and Fox. He worked with Segars at Fine Living, where he was involved in the development of several shows.

The program has been renewed for fall by the NBC O&Os in Los Angeles; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Miami; San Diego; Columbus, Ohio; and Providence, R.I.