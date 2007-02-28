HomeTeam finds L.A. Home

Syndicated feel-good show HomeTeam has been renewed in the New York and Chicago and has gotten an important clearance in L.A., the nation's second-largest market (New York and Chicago) are number one and three, respectively.



The show, which is entering its third season in the fall, was boosted by new sponsorships from chip maker,

Lays, and furniture store Levitz.



The new L.A. clearance is in prime access on independent KDOC Anaheim starting July 10. The show has also been upgraded from



HomeTeam gives a deserving family a new fixer-upper home that has been fixed up by friends and family.

