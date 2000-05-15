Homes & Hideways and Hanover a go

Hearst Entertainment's new syndicated lifestyle series, Famous Homes & Hideaways, has been declared a firm "go" for fall 2000. Famous, which was cleared in 183 markets on NBC O & O's, covering 85% of the U.S., provides peeks into popular celebrity stomping grounds.

The show, hosted by wnyw-tv's Good Day New York personality Donna Hanover, is a joint production of Hearst Entertainment and Canadian distributor Motion Intl.