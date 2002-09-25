Homeland security cited for 2006 deadline

Members' opening statements in the House Telecommunications and Internet

Subcommittee hearing on the digital-television transition Wednesday provided one

clue to the inclusion of a hard date for the 2006 analog-spectrum giveback as

part of a draft bill produced by the committee.

While the commercial interests of wireless companies in bidding for the

returned spectrum likely played a part, post-Sept. 11 public-safety concerns for

that spectrum did, as well.

Invoking homeland security, subcommittee member Jane Harman (D. Calif.)

pointed to the firefighters in New York, blaming communications problems for the

fact that some of them were going up into the towers without any warning of the

potential for collapse. "We need spectrum freed up by 2006," she said, to make

sure nothing like that happens again.

Harman introduced The Hero Act last December, which would require channels 63

through 69 to be turned over to the government by 2006 for emergency services,

whether or not 85 percent of viewers could receive a digital

signal.