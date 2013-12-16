'Homeland' Ends Season Three With Record 2.4 Million Viewers

Homeland wrapped its third season Sunday night, drawing a series-best 2.4 million viewers at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen.

The 2.4 million was also up 4% from last year's finale and up 27% from its season premiere in September. With about 500,000 viewers tuning in for the 11 p.m. replay, Homeland also had its most-watched night with 2.9 million, surpassing last season's 2.7 million.

For the season — the first to air at 9 p.m. — the Showtime drama averaged seven million weekly viewers to-date, trending 18% higher than last season, ranking as the show’s highest-rated season ever.

At 10 p.m., Masters of Sex drew 1.2 million viewers for its first season finale, just slightly under the 1.23 million that tuned in to the period drama's penultimate episode last week, but up 21% vs the show's premiere. For the night, Masters of Sex drew 1.5 million viewers.

Season-to-date, Masters of Sex is averaging 4.8 million weekly viewers, up 13% over Homeland’s record-breaking freshman season in 2011.